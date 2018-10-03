Janice Dickinson Reflects On The Day Bill Cosby Was Sentenced To Prison

“Why do we not report immediately? Men have no idea of the toll an assault takes. I, we, get afraid, feel so emotional that it can be hard to think, even though the attack is etched in our brain,” Dickinson wrote (although it’s worth pointing out that men, and people of all genders, can be victims of sexual violence).

“Take a look at the Senate hearings. Years ago and surprisingly, even now, victims are intimidated,” she continued. “Intimidated because we know we will be shamed and called a liar or a slut, that we will get hate mail and threats, that telling a new boyfriend will probably end that relationship, that our children and family will look at us differently, and maybe they won’t love us, and that we will be labeled.”

Dickinson wrote that people should “never get a pass” for assault or rape, adding that the statute of limitations on sexual assault cases sends a message that survivors’ stories are “questionable.”

“A ‘pass’ signals to our daughters and sons that this country really doesn’t care about women,” she continued, “and that only men can ultimately be trusted to tell the truth.”

