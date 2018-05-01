Janice Dickinson Says She Won't Feel 'Vindicated' Until Cosby Is Jailed

Former model Janice Dickinson said she’s still “walking on eggshells” even after the guilty verdict handed down against comedian Bill Cosby last week on charges of sexually assaulting another woman.
“I don’t feel vindicated yet,” Dickinson, who accused Cosby of drugging and raping her in Lake Tahoe in 1982, told People magazine. “I want to know what the sentencing is.”
Dickinson, 63, was one of five women who testified during the sexual assault trial in Pennsylvania to offer evidence of Cosby’s prior bad acts. Cosby, 80, was found guilty of three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University women’s basketball coach Andrea Constand in 2004.
Although a sentencing date for Cosby has not been set, each of the three counts carries a sentence of five to 10 years.
Dickinson, who is among several women with civil lawsuits pending against Cosby, said she doesn’t understand why “a monster like that” could simply walk out of court the day he was found guilty.
“I’m still walking on eggshells,” she said. “I don’t understand why he was able to walk out of the courtroom and go home. Whereas any other sexual predator or convicted felon would’ve gone straight to jail, because the detectives told me he was going straight to jail. So that put a thumbtack in it.”