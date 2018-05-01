Janice Dickinson Says She Won't Feel 'Vindicated' Until Cosby Is Jailed

Although a sentencing date for Cosby has not been set, each of the three counts carries a sentence of five to 10 years.

Dickinson, who is among several women with civil lawsuits pending against Cosby, said she doesn’t understand why “a monster like that” could simply walk out of court the day he was found guilty.

“I’m still walking on eggshells,” she said. “I don’t understand why he was able to walk out of the courtroom and go home. Whereas any other sexual predator or convicted felon would’ve gone straight to jail, because the detectives told me he was going straight to jail. So that put a thumbtack in it.”