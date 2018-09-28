HUFFPOST FINDS
09/28/2018 11:56 am ET Updated 1 day ago

Here's A Look At January Jones's Deliciously Indulgent Skincare Routine

"It’s not for the faint of heart but it’s something I love to do."
By Brittany Nims
Paul Archuleta via Getty Images

In a deliciously indulgent Instagram post, actress and model January Jones unmasked the secret to her porcelain skin by sharing the more than 20 products and treatments she uses weekly. The seven-page post details the washes, exfoliators, oils, serums, retinols and masks she can’t live without, and it’s “not for the faint of heart,” she said.

“Some have asked so here is a detailed account of my current skincare [regimen],” Jones wrote on Instagram. “It’s not for the faint of heart but it’s something I love to do. It’s my favorite self care indulgence and I find it very meditative to do masks and I am always trying new products.”

Indulgent, indeed. In addition to the 20 photographed bottles, tubes, jars and droppers, Jones uses a Déssee Pro Light Therapy Mask — the latest $2,300 luxury skincare trend of celebrities like Kristen Bell and Kourtney Kardashian — for 20 minutes every day.

Jones also said she’s recently tried the PRP blood facial or the “vampire facial,” a procedure popularized by Kim Kardashian in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” though Jones said she’s still debating whether it’s effective and “worth the $$.”

If you’re looking for the TL;DR version of her regimen, it’s this: Jones doesn’t wash her face in the morning, a habit skincare experts actually agree can prevent you from over-stripping skin of its natural oils and dewiness. Instead, she uses a splash of water or a spritz of rose water. She’s also given up lotions in favor of dry brushing and body oils, and she’s been known to switch up her favorite masks based on things like weather, travel and stress.

If it sounds like a lot of work and, ahem, an expensive routine, you’re not wrong. Including the light therapy mask and her 20 or so recommended skincare products, Jones’s beauty routine clocks in at around $5,400, and that’s not including the supplements she swears by, like collagen powder, lypospheric vitamin C supplement, and Sakara Life Beauty + Detox Water concentrates

For skincare obsessives, we’ve rounded up all of the skincare products Jones said she swears by. Take a look below

  • 1 Tata Harper Resurfacing Mask
    $62 at <a href="https://www.sephora.com/product/resurfacing-mask-P379707" target="_blank">Sephora</a>.&nbsp;
    Sephora
    $62 at Sephora
  • 2 Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask
    $162 at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/sisley-paris-black-rose-cream-mask/3465681" target="_blank">Nordstrom</a>.&nbsp
    Nordstrom
    $162 at Nordstrom
  • 3 Dermalogica Gentle Cream Exfoliant
    $43 at <a href="https://www.dermstore.com/product_Gentle+Cream+Exfoliant_498.htm" target="_blank">Dermstore</a>.&nbsp;
    Dermstore
    $43 at Dermstore
  • 4 True Botanicals Resurfacing Moisture Mask
    $90 at <a href="https://truebotanicals.com/products/resurfacing-moisture-mask" target="_blank">True Botanicals</a>.&nbsp;
    True Botanicals
    $90 at True Botanicals
  • 5 Balmyard Beauty Romantic Call Body Oil
    $82 at <a href="https://shop.goop.com/shop/products/romantic-call-body-oil" target="_blank">Goop</a>.&nbsp;
    Goop
    $82 at Goop
  • 6 Tata Harper Revitalizing Body Oil
    $110 at <a href="https://www.sephora.com/product/revitalizing-body-oil-P392001" target="_blank">Sephora</a>.&nbsp;
    Sephora
    $110 at Sephora
  • 7 Malibu Made Body Scrub by C And The Moon
    $64 at <a href="https://www.candthemoon.com/products/brown-sugar-body-scrub" target="_blank">C And The Moon</a>.&nbsp;
    C And The Moon
    $64 at C And The Moon
  • 8 Resurface By Shani Darden Retinol Reform
    $95 at <a href="https://www.shanidarden.com/products/resurface-by-shani-darden-retinol-reform-1oz" target="_blank">Shani Dard
    Shani Darden
    $95 at Shani Darden
  • 9 Shani Darden Texture Reform Gentle Resurfacing Serum
    $95 at <a href="https://www.shanidarden.com/products/texture-reform-gentle-resurfacing-serum" target="_blank">Shani Darden</a
    Shani Darden
    $95 at Shani Darden
  • 10 Augustinus Bader The Cream
    $265 at <a href="https://www.violetgrey.com/product/the-cream/AGB-257006" target="_blank">Violet Grey</a>.&nbsp;
    Violet Grey
    $265 at Violet Grey
  • 11 SUPREMŸA Cream
    $795 at <a href="https://www.sisley-paris.com/en-US/supremya-cream-3473311540607.html" target="_blank">Sisley-Paris</a>.&nbsp
    Sisley-Paris
    $795 at Sisley-Paris
  • 12 Sisley Paris Black Rose Precious Face Oil
    $235 at <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/sisley-paris-black-rose-precious-face-oil/3828333" target="_blank">Nordstrom</a
    Nordstrom
    $235 at Nordstrom
  • 13 May Lindstrom The Blue Cocoon
    $180 at <a href="https://shop.goop.com/shop/products/the-blue-cocoon" target="_blank">Goop</a>.&nbsp;
    Goop
    $180 at Goop
  • 14 iS Clinical Active Serum
    $135 at <a href="https://www.dermstore.com/product_Active+Serum_10787.htm" target="_blank">Dermstore</a>.&nbsp;
    Dermstore
    $135 at Dermstore
  • 15 Dr. Nigma Talib Hydrating And Plumping Serum No. 1
    $185 at <a href="https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/835893/dr_nigma_talib/hydrating-and-plumping-serum-no1--30ml" tar
    Net-A-Porter
    $185 at Net-A-Porter
  • 16 iS Clinical Youth Serum
    $150 at <a href="https://www.skinstore.com/is-clinical-youth-serum/11287903.html" target="_blank">Skinstore</a>.&nbsp;
    Skinstore
    $150 at Skinstore
  • 17 iS Clinical GeneXC Serum
    $170 at <a href="https://www.dermstore.com/product_GeneXC+Serum_75204.htm" target="_blank">Dermstore</a>.&nbsp;
    Dermstore
    $170 at Dermstore
  • 18 Omorovicza Refining Facial Polisher
    $95 at <a href="https://www.sephora.com/product/refining-facial-polisher-P386798" target="_blank">Sephora</a>.&nbsp;
    Sephora
    $95 at Sephora
  • 19 May Lindstrom Skin The Pendulum Potion
    $80 at <a href="https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/may-lindstrom-skin-the-pendulum-potion-3-4-oz-100-ml-prod205380078" target="_b
    Neiman Marcus
    $80 at Neiman Marcus
  • 20 iS Clinical Cleansing Complex
    $42 at <a href="https://www.dermstore.com/product_Cleansing+Complex_10796.htm" target="_blank">Dermstore</a>.&nbsp;
    Dermstore
    $42 at Dermstore

