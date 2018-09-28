In a deliciously indulgent Instagram post, actress and model January Jones unmasked the secret to her porcelain skin by sharing the more than 20 products and treatments she uses weekly. The seven-page post details the washes, exfoliators, oils, serums, retinols and masks she can’t live without, and it’s “not for the faint of heart,” she said.

“Some have asked so here is a detailed account of my current skincare [regimen],” Jones wrote on Instagram. “It’s not for the faint of heart but it’s something I love to do. It’s my favorite self care indulgence and I find it very meditative to do masks and I am always trying new products.”

Indulgent, indeed. In addition to the 20 photographed bottles, tubes, jars and droppers, Jones uses a Déssee Pro Light Therapy Mask — the latest $2,300 luxury skincare trend of celebrities like Kristen Bell and Kourtney Kardashian — for 20 minutes every day.

Jones also said she’s recently tried the PRP blood facial or the “vampire facial,” a procedure popularized by Kim Kardashian in “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” though Jones said she’s still debating whether it’s effective and “worth the $$.”

It’s my favorite self care indulgence and I find it very meditative to do masks and I am always trying new products. January Jones

If you’re looking for the TL;DR version of her regimen, it’s this: Jones doesn’t wash her face in the morning, a habit skincare experts actually agree can prevent you from over-stripping skin of its natural oils and dewiness. Instead, she uses a splash of water or a spritz of rose water. She’s also given up lotions in favor of dry brushing and body oils, and she’s been known to switch up her favorite masks based on things like weather, travel and stress.

If it sounds like a lot of work and, ahem, an expensive routine, you’re not wrong. Including the light therapy mask and her 20 or so recommended skincare products, Jones’s beauty routine clocks in at around $5,400, and that’s not including the supplements she swears by, like collagen powder, lypospheric vitamin C supplement, and Sakara Life Beauty + Detox Water concentrates.

For skincare obsessives, we’ve rounded up all of the skincare products Jones said she swears by. Take a look below: