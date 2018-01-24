The 7 Best New Netflix Shows Of January 2018

It’s only January, but you’re probably already behind on all the high-profile shows Netflix has released in 2018. Unlike past years when you could easily have an idea about all of Netflix’s originals ― remember when watching the now-culturally-banished “House of Cards” was enough to feel in the loop? ― it’s likely you’re already lost.

In this abundant streaming age, you might be wondering what the heck is the bizarrely named “DEVILMAN crybaby” and whether “The End of the F***ing World” is really as good as its 97 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Maybe even whether the Barack Obama and David Letterman show follows a standard interview format or is something else entirely, like the best buddy-cop comedy ever created. (Unfortunately, it’s the former.)

Netflix "The End of the F***ing World" on Netflix.

With this avalanche of new shows in mind, Streamline will now be rounding up the best of the best each month, rather than waiting until the end of the year.

Streamline already does a weekly ranking of Netflix shows, but because of a methodology choice, those rank newness heavily and also include some shows from the past. This monthly series will just be a straightforward ranking of what Streamline thought was best. The monthly rankings will also consider nonfiction shows ― a category that doesn’t get included in the weekly roundups.

This month, the aforementioned “The End of the F***ing World” tops the list. Despite “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” the Obama and Letterman show, not being a contemporary take on a city-based sitcom where Obama is a successful comedian and Letterman is a man-child sidekick, that new project still comes in second.

Read on for the rest of the rankings, plus explanations into what makes these new shows and seasons special.

