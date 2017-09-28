Is This The Man The World Wants Solving Middle East Peace?

Peace in the Middle East is one of the world’s toughest problems. It’s something that people aren’t even sure will ever be possible.
But Donald Trump, like presidents before him, wants to give it a try. It would be quite a legacy, after all. And to lead the effort, he chose a trusted confidante, a man he considers one of the smartest men in the room: his son-in-law, Jared Kushner.
If people weren’t already skeptical that Kushner ― a man who inherited his father’s real estate empire and has no policy experience in the Middle East or elsewhere ― could achieve the impossible, recent developments may give further pause.
-
He registered to vote as a woman.
-
He used a private email account to conduct government business, even though his father-in-law’s presidential campaign constantly hammered Hillary Clinton for doing something similar.
-
He forgot to list more than 100 names of foreign contacts when he was applying for his security clearance.
-
He failed to disclose dozens of financial holdings he was required to declare when joining the White House.
-
He proposed establishing a secret channel for the Trump team to communicate with Russia in December, while Barack Obama was still the president.
-
He has admitted he has no idea what to do on Middle East peace that hasn’t already been done.
Kushner, 36, is under increasing scrutiny for his missteps. In July, he met with Senate intelligence committee staffers about his pre-administration contact with Russian government officials. Kushner did not reveal that he was using a private email account, which upset the committee’s chairman and vice chairman.
Kushner is also tasked with solving the opioid crisis in the United States.
