Jared Kushner Paid Little To No Federal Income Tax For Years, New York Times Reports

James Gazzale, a spokesman for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, said the department is now “reviewing the allegations in the New York Times article and is vigorously pursuing all appropriate avenues of investigation” in relation to the president.

“If I had to live my life over again, I would have been in the real estate business,” Jonathan Blattmachr, a trusts and estates lawyer who reviewed the Kushner documents for the Times, told the paper. “It’s fantastic. You get tax deductions for things you don’t pay for.”

In August, Kushner Companies was fined $210,000 for lying about rent-protected tenants. And even though Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump worked in the White House last year, they made a combined $82 million from their businesses and investments.

Read the full story at The New York Times.