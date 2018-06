Jared Leto appeared on “The Tonight Show” Monday, looking like a very colorful version of Jesus.

The actor and Thirty Seconds To Mars rocker did not turn water into wine, but he did eat a cookie from his forehead in a contest with host Jimmy Fallon (watch above).

And he inspired people on Twitter to find the humor in his holy-rainbow ensemble. The star, whose look has been compared with Christ before, also got crucified.

Let Jared Leto be your Gucci Jesus and lead you into the rough, dark day ahead with some color, light, and pretentious attention-whoring on a grand scale: https://t.co/rLaPsC8VwU pic.twitter.com/OawUqlekUg — Tom & Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) June 19, 2018

my dude, tell me why jared leto looks like a popsicle jesus rn lmao#PopsicleJesus pic.twitter.com/0Mhibt111e — BigButteryBiscuit (@SoftandFlaky) June 19, 2018

My 8 year old son just asked if @JaredLeto is Jesus 😂 #FallonTonight — JudyE (@la_judita) June 19, 2018

Like a Jesus pinata, really. — Christa Daugherty (@ChristaDoc) June 19, 2018

Where in The Bible does it say that Jesus comes back as Jared Leto? — Life📌UɴPιɴтereѕтιɴɢ (@LifeUnPinterest) June 19, 2018

Wyte Jesus ain’t my Jesus but Jared Leto looks smack like Jesus. — Geechee Dayum (@groovy_me1) June 19, 2018

But people who watched the show were witness to this un-Christ-like moment.