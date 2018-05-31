'Seinfeld's' Jason Alexander Skewers GOP Rep Who Linked Global Warming To Dino Farts

“Seinfeld” comedian Jason Alexander has taken a role in a hilarious new political ad bashing Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), who once notoriously linked climate change to “dinosaur flatulence.”

The ad, featuring rival Democratic candidate and tech entrepreneur Harley Rouda, is set up as a political debate “moderated” by Alexander. “Perilous times demand action,” Alexander solemnly explains in the ad.

Rohrabacher plays himself, thanks to a series of edited clips in which he “responds” to debate questions. Alexander quips that Rohrabacher is joining the debate via a “secure server from Moscow.”

“Asked” about climate change, Rohrabacher insists: “Global warming is a total fraud. We don’t know what those other cycles were caused by in the past. Could be dinosaur flatulence, you know, or who knows?”

Rohrabacher last year said he was just joking about the dinosaur bit when he made the statement 11 years ago, and he complained that it’s still quoted by “environmental wackos.” But he doesn’t look like he’s joking. Check out the ad above. And Rohrabacher still dismisses pollution’s link to global warming as a fraud.

Rohrabacher recently said homeowners selling their property should have a right to reject gay buyers, and he’s a proponent of improving ties with Russia.

Rohrabacher has represented the 48th Congressional District in California for 30 years, but Democrats are hoping to unseat him in November. His district went for Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The Democratic Party, however, faces challenging primary regulations that allow the top two winners of a primary to proceed to the general election, regardless of party.

Democrats are worried that their party’s eight candidates will so dilute the vote that there won’t be enough support for one Democrat to defeat Rohrabacher. There’s also another GOP candidate, so it’s possible two Republican candidates could be the only ones on the ballot in the general election.