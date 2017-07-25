MEDIA
07/25/2017 12:48 am ET

Jason Chaffetz Still Obsessed With Hillary Clinton, Wants Chelsea To Testify

The Trumps "need to actually get a lot of credit for openness and transparency,” the ex-congressman says.
By Ed Mazza

If Donald Trump Jr. has to testify, so should Chelsea Clinton

That’s the latest logic from former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), who argued Monday on Fox News that any investigation into President Donald Trump’s son over campaign ties to Russia should also lead to an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s daughter. 

“Every time the Democrats say they need to call up Jared Kushner or Don Jr., call up Chelsea Clinton, call up the Clintons,” said Chaffetz, the former House oversight committee chairman who is now a paid contributor to the network. 

He did not explain what Hillary or Chelsea Clinton would be able to reveal about alleged contacts between the Trump campaign team and Russia. 

However, he claimed Chelsea Clinton was “involved in the Benghazi situation” as well as her family’s charitable foundation, and he referred to the private email server controversy that dogged candidate Hillary Clinton during much of the 2016 presidential campaign. 

Chaffetz also claimed the Trumps “need to actually get a lot of credit for openness and transparency.”

See the full exchange above. 

Chelsea Clinton responded on Twitter: 

 

(h/t Raw Story

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
19 Of Fox News' Most Unforgettable Moments
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Hillary Clinton U.S. Presidential Elections Fox News Donald Trump Jr
Jason Chaffetz Still Obsessed With Hillary Clinton, Wants Chelsea To Testify
CONVERSATIONS