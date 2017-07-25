Jason Chaffetz Still Obsessed With Hillary Clinton, Wants Chelsea To Testify

If Donald Trump Jr. has to testify, so should Chelsea Clinton.

That’s the latest logic from former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), who argued Monday on Fox News that any investigation into President Donald Trump’s son over campaign ties to Russia should also lead to an investigation into Hillary Clinton’s daughter.

“Every time the Democrats say they need to call up Jared Kushner or Don Jr., call up Chelsea Clinton, call up the Clintons,” said Chaffetz, the former House oversight committee chairman who is now a paid contributor to the network.

He did not explain what Hillary or Chelsea Clinton would be able to reveal about alleged contacts between the Trump campaign team and Russia.

However, he claimed Chelsea Clinton was “involved in the Benghazi situation” as well as her family’s charitable foundation, and he referred to the private email server controversy that dogged candidate Hillary Clinton during much of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Chaffetz also claimed the Trumps “need to actually get a lot of credit for openness and transparency.”

See the full exchange above.

Chelsea Clinton responded on Twitter: