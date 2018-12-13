Jason Momoa Gives Lenny Kravitz Matching Skull Ring In Display Of Blended-Family Love

Jason Momoa posted a photo with Lenny Kravitz on Instagram this week, and fans of the extended Momoa-Kravitz family are sharing in the love.

The “Aquaman” actor, who is married to actress Lisa Bonet, said he gave Kravitz ― Bonet’s ex-husband ― an “amazing” bone skull ring from an artist he praised on Instagram.

“I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on instagram love spreading the aloha,” Momoa wrote in the photo caption. He also thanked the rock star for supporting him during his recent appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

Bonet has a daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, with her ex-husband, and two children, Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, with Momoa.

Kravitz has previously spoken about his post-divorce relationship with Bonet, saying they are “best friends.”

In a 2013 interview on Oprah’s “Master Class” on OWN, Kravitz said they are all “one big happy family.”

“When we’re all together now, her man, her kids, Zoë, me, we’re all together and we’re one big happy family,” he said. “It’s beautiful and it just shows you what can be done.”

When asked this week whether his giving Kravitz the ring was meant to be symbolic of family, Momoa told “Entertainment Tonight” that it has to do with “looking out for each other for sure.”

Folks on Instagram cheered on the photo of Momoa and Kravitz together.

“This is wonderful to see,” one person wrote. “Maturity and strength.”