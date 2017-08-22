STYLE & BEAUTY
Glorious Photos Of 'Javanka' That Will Irk Steve Bannon

There are many layers of absurdity here, and only some are made of clothing.
Bobby Bank via Getty Images
Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump attend the 5th annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational at the Trump National Golf Club Westchester on September 13, 2011 in Briarcliff Manor, New York.

Amidst the chaos, tragedy and vast uncertainty we’re currently experiencing in the United States of America, there exists but one small morsel of delight.

Yes, apparently Steve Bannon refers to Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump as “Javanka” behind their backs

And he doesn’t mean it in an endearing way. This is no “Brangelina” or “J-Rod.” No, it’s reported that Bannon was, and continues to be, open about his disdain for the couple, who are said to have had a hand in his removal from the White House. 

Aside from the word “Javanka” being straight up absurd, it did provoke us to take a look back at the style evolution of this very-involved-in-politics-while-claiming-to-stay-out-of-politics entity. 

We discovered Javanka walking across grass, Javanka de-boarding planes, Javanka atending the Met Gala a handful of times, Javanka dancing, and even one half of Javanka wearing a crop top.

Sigh. Javanka. 

  • 2007
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
    Javanka at the Men's Vogue dinner in honor of Roger Federer in New York City.
  • 2009
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
    Javanka at the Vanity Fair Tribeca Film Festival opening night dinner in New York City. 
  • 2009
    Philip Ramey Photography, LLC via Getty Images
    Javanka in New York City. 
  • 2009
    Handout via Getty Images
    From the Javanka wedding at (where else?) Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. 
  • 2010
    Eugene Gologursky via Getty Images
    Javanka at the Library Lions Benefit in New York City. 
  • 2011
    Jim Spellman via Getty Images
    Javanka at the Cinema Society with Ivanka Trump Jewelry & Diane Von Furstenberg screening of "Snow Flower And The Secret Fan" in New York City. 
  • 2008
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
    Javanka at the New York City Police Foundation 30th annual gala in New York City. 
  • 2011
    Bobby Bank via Getty Images
    Javanka at the 5th annual Eric Trump Foundation Golf Invitational In Westchester, New York. 
  • 2012
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
    Javanka at the Vanity Fair Party during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. 
  • 2013
    Larry Busacca via Getty Images
    Javanka at the Met Gala in New York City. 
  • 2014
    Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
    Javanka at an art gallery in New York City. 
  • 2014
    John Parra via Getty Images
    Javanka in New York City. 
  • 2014
    Larry Marano via Getty Images
    Javanka and Arabella at the 2014 Trump Invitational Grand Prix at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
  • 2015
    Larry Busacca via Getty Images
    Javanka at the Met Gala in New York City. 
  • 2012
    Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
    Javanka at the Met Gala. 
  • 2016
    Team GT via Getty Images
    Javanka at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. 
  • 2017
    The Washington Post via Getty Images
    Javanka on the south lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C.
  • 2017
    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI via Getty Images
    Javanka arriving at a joint press conference between President Trump and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Washington, D.C. 
  • 2017
    Raymond Hall via Getty Images
    Javanka in New York City. 
  • 2017
    JIM WATSON via Getty Images
    Javanka at the Liberty Ball on the day of President Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C. 
  • 2017
    JACK GUEZ via Getty Images
    Javanka at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel. 
  • 2017
    The Washington Post via Getty Images
    Javanka at a news conference between President Trump and Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

