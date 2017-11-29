Jay-Z Calls Pain That Inspired '4:44' And Beyoncé's 'Lemonade' 'The Hardest Thing'

“And then the music she was making at that time was further along,” he said, referring to Beyoncé’s 2016 visual album. “So her album came out as opposed to the joint album that we were working on. Um, we still have a lot of that music. And this is what it became. There was never a point where it was like, ‘I’m making this album.’ I was right there the entire time.”

Hov, whose album dropped earlier this year, admitted that he and Beyoncé were “very, very uncomfortable,” but he added that was necessary.

″[T]he best place is right in the middle of the pain,” the Grammy-winning artist said. “And that’s where we were sitting. And it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations. You know. [I was] really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released. And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another’s craft. I think she’s amazing.”

Jay-Z added that he had to look within in order to save his marriage.