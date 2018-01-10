Jaylen Brown has spoken out about racism in the U.S. in the age of Trump.

In a new interview with The Guardian, the Boston Celtics star said Donald Trump’s presidency had “made it a lot more acceptable for racists to speak their minds”

The 21-year-old also shared details of the disgusting racist abuse he endured on the court during his youth in Marietta, Georgia, in the piece published online Tuesday.

“I’ve had people call me the n-word. I’ve had people come to basketball games dressed in monkey suits with a jersey on. I’ve had people paint their face black at my games. I’ve had people throw bananas in the stands.”

Brown praised former San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick for sparking protests against police brutality and systemic racial injustice by taking a knee during the national anthem before NFL games last season.

“Often everybody is comfortable with their role in life and they forget about the people who are uncomfortable,” he said. “So for Colin to put his career on the line, and sacrifice himself, was amazing.”