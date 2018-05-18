Transphobic Congressional Hopeful Berates Person Inside Public Restroom

A California GOP candidate for Congress is feeling the heat after posting a shocking video of herself accosting a person believed to identify as transgender inside a public restroom.

Jazmina Saavedra, a Republican challenger seeking to represent the 44th Congressional District, which includes part of Los Angeles County, posted the video to her Facebook page Tuesday. The roughly seven-minute clip shows Zaavedra entering a women’s restroom at a Denny’s restaurant in Los Angeles and arguing with a customer using a toilet stall.

“That guy is violating my right to use the ladies’ room here, and he’s saying he’s a lady,” Saavedra says in the clip, which can be viewed below. “Stupid guy.”

With her camera still rolling, Saavedra positions herself outside the restroom and waits for the customer to exit.

“You invaded my privacy,” she tells the customer, who makes a beeline for the restaurant’s exit. “Next time, use the men’s room! Or nobody’s room! A transgender room!”

According to her campaign website, Saavedra is a conservative who “believes in America first” and “supports President Donald Trump’s agenda for the benefit of making both a greater America and a safer America.”

Rep. Nanette Diaz Barragán, the Democratic incumbent whom Saavedra is challenging, said Friday on Twitter that she was “appalled” by the video.

I was appalled by the treatment that this woman received for simply trying to use the restroom. Everyone has the right to their own identity, and the right not to be discriminated against for who they are. https://t.co/9IincnpFWy — Nanette Barragán (@Nanette4CA) May 18, 2018

But in an interview with ABC 7, Saavedra didn’t back down. “You cannot put together a man and a woman in the same bathroom,” she told the news station Friday. “No way.”

“This is not about gender. This is not about being gay or something,” she continued. “This is about [when] I hear a voice of a man in the ladies’ room. This is all about that.”

Denny’s said it was “extremely disturbed” by the video and believes “transgender guests and team members should be allowed to use the bathroom of the gender they identity with.”