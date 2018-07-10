Known for its preppy looks and well-crafted designs, American retailer J.Crew is (finally) expanding its curve collection through a first-of-its-kind partnership with plus-size fashion powerhouse Universal Standard.

The new collection, featuring bow strap shirts, gingham dresses and slit skirts, spans an impressive range of sizes from 00 to 32, or XXS to 5X, making it one of the most inclusive clothing collections, well, ever.

It’s part of wider rollout of expanded sizing at J.Crew. Shoppers can expect to see their favorite styles in a wider range of sizes within the coming months, says Lisa Greenwald, J.Crew’s chief merchandising officer.

“We’re honored to have partnered with Universal Standard, experts in the field, on this collection which kicks off a much larger roll out of extended sizes, new fits and fabrications across the brand. We’re on a mission to make great style available to everyone,” Greenwald told HuffPost.

The partnership with Universal Standard — a three-year-old curve fashion startup — makes sense for J.Crew’s expanded sizing campaign. About 67 percent of U.S. women wear a size 14 or above, but many fashion-forward retailers don’t carry women’s clothing above a size 12 or 14.

Using Universal Standard’s “best practices” and technical approach to designing plus-size clothing, the new collection is about much more than scaling sizes up or down for curvy bodies. Instead, it focuses on creating clothing “for the real, diverse spectrum of the American woman.”

That’s something we can get behind. Below, take a look at some of our favorite pieces from the Universal Standard For J.Crew collection:

1 Universal Standard for J.Crew poplin tie-sleeve top in gingham JCrew x Universal Standard Sizes : XXS to 5X

$90, get it : XXS to 5X$90, get it here

2 Universal Standard for J.Crew French terry slit skirt with track stripe JCrew x Universal Standard Sizes : XXS to 5X

$100, get it : XXS to 5X$100, get it here

3 Universal Standard for J.Crew Cupro layering tank dress JCrew x Universal Standard Sizes : XXS to 5X

$120, get it : XXS to 5X$120, get it here

4 Universal Standard for J.Crew jersey long-sleeve maxi dress in stripe JCrew x Universal Standard Sizes : XXS to 5X

$130, get it : XXS to 5X$130, get it here

5 Universal Standard for J.Crew Cupro wide-leg jumpsuit JCrew x Universal Standard Sizes: XXS to 5X

$130, get it : XXS to 5X$130, get it here