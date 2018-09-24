Fox News' Jeanine Pirro Ties 'Hypnosis' To Accusations Against Brett Kavanaugh

Jeanine Pirro just said that Ford might have been hypnotized into telling her story This is Fox News At 5 o'clock On a Monday pic.twitter.com/usPZ4BoRK1

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro is so incredulous about the accusations of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh that she suggested Monday it could be the result of “hypnosis” of the alleged victims gone “awry.”

“I have never seen anything like this in my career in over three decades” working as a judge and district attorney, she said on “The Five.” “I’ve never seen so many repressed memory cases in my life, especially against one guy.”

So, “my question is, if there’s something awry going on, was there hypnosis, are they using confabulation? I don’t want to get in the weeds here, but you know what? This is where they have a right to true cross-examination,” she said.

Christine Blasey Ford, who is planning to testify Thursday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, has not publicly mentioned any “repressed memories” concerning her accusations against Kavanaugh. The Northern California research psychologist, who goes by Christine Blasey professionally, told The Washington Post earlier this month that Kavanaugh shoved her into a bedroom at a party when they were both in high school, locked the door, pinned her to the bed, groped her and put his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming.

A second accuser, Deborah Ramirez, told The New Yorker that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her and thrust his penis in her face during a party while they were both freshmen at Yale. She talked to reporters Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer after “carefully assessing her memories and consulting with her attorney,” they said.

Kavanaugh has categorically denied accusations from both women.

Stormy Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti has said he is representing a third woman with a sexual misconduct allegation against Kavanaugh.

I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

The Montgomery County Sentinel in Maryland also reported Monday that an alleged witness to an unspecified incident involving Kavanaugh that occurred in high school in the 1980s contacted local police over the weekend, according to sources. A police statement said that no alleged victim or attorney had contacted police to launch an investigation against Kavanaugh. But the statement did not specifically address the Sentinel’s report about a witness.

Pirro first floated her hypnosis theory as a guest on Sean Hannity’s program last Thursday. Pirro referred to Blasey’s revelation that she first told others of her alleged assault during couple’s therapy six years ago.