Jeanine Pirro Retracts False Claim On Nancy Pelosi Spread In Trump Interview

After spreading a false claim in her interview with President Donald Trump, Jeanine Pirro is walking back the statement on Twitter, citing “numerous reports” for her error.

In her post Sunday, the Fox News host announced the mistake made in the broadcast, which aired the previous day.

“During my exclusive interview with Pres Trump I said Speaker Pelosi was in Puerto Rico with a bunch of her Democrat colleagues,” she wrote. “I based that on numerous reports that turned out to be wrong. The Speaker’s office says she has been in DC all weekend and I take them at their word.”

The slip-up related to news on Puerto Rico’s opening night of “Hamilton,” the Broadway hit that debuted on the island Friday, helping to raise money for the area as it continues to recover from Hurricane Maria.

Speaking with Trump about his fight for border wall money, the cause of the partial federal government shutdown, Pirro painted Pelosi as a lax congresswoman blowing off work in Washington at a tumultuous time.

“Nancy Pelosi’s in Hawaii over the holidays,” Pirro said. “Now she’s in Puerto Rico with a bunch of Democrats and lobbyists enjoying the sun and partying down there.”

It is unclear which reports Pirro was citing in her correction tweet, because articles on the event said Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) was expected to attend, not that she was actually in Puerto Rico.

An update to a CBS News report Thursday made clear that Pelosi had not attended the “Hamilton” performance in Puerto Rico.

“Newly minted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to be among them, the father of the Broadway hit’s creator told CBS News, but a spokesperson for Pelosi said the speaker did not ultimately travel to the island with the delegation,” the story read.

NPR also stated on Friday that Pelosi was “expected to attend,” not explicitly reporting that she was already there.

However, certain Twitter users weren’t satisfied with Pirro’s mea culpa or her interview.

Pelosi remains a strong opponent of Trump’s continuing demands for more than $5 billion for a border wall, which helped to trigger the shutdown in December.

Earlier this month, the congresswoman slammed the idea as an immoral “waste of money” in a news conference.