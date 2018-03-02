Jeff Daniels is pulling no punches when it comes to President Donald Trump and his administration.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the actor listed all of the virtues that he believes America has lost since Trump took office.

“We lost, as a country, we lost respect, decency, civilized behavior, integrity, class, accountability, responsibility,” said Daniels, who stars in Hulu’s upcoming “The Looming Tower,” a dramatization of the events leading up to the Sept. 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“He’s got none of that,” Daniels added.