Jeff Sessions To Begin Long Anticipated Crackdown On State-Legal Marijuana

WASHINGTON ― Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a vocal and longtime opponent of marijuana, will allow the nation’s top federal prosecutors to decide how to handle marijuana cases in states where the drug has been legalized.

The Justice Department decision, to be announced later on Thursday, will likely cause chaos in an industry that has been growing in recent years as some states have embraced marijuana legalization. It will likely leave those in the marijuana business uncertain about how the U.S. attorney in their district will approach the issue.

The Associated Press reported Thursday that DOJ will rescind memos issued during the Obama administration that outlined certain priorities for federal prosecutions involving marijuana growers and sellers in states where sale of marijuana was legal.

Sessions has been all over the place on issues of states’ rights, but has consistently opposed marijuana legalization. He’s also been reliable supporter of aggressive law enforcement action against drugs more broadly. During a hearing on Capitol Hill in 2016, Sessions, then a senator, spoke out against weed, and urged the federal government to send the message to the public that “good people don’t smoke marijuana.” He also has called states’ legalization of marijuana “a mistake,” and criticized the Obama administration for not taking a more forceful stance against the drug.