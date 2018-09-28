Jefferson Airplane Co-Founder Marty Balin Dead At 76

Vocalist-guitarist Marty Balin, co-founder of the quintessential 1960s psychedelic band Jefferson Airplane, has died at 76.

Balin’s representative confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, but did not immediately reveal the cause. Balin’s wife, Susan Joy Balin, was at his side when he died Thursday, CNN reported.

“Marty’s fans describe him as having had a substantial impact for the better of the world: One of the greatest voices of all time, a writer of songs that will never fade,” said a statement from his family.

Balin was a folk guitarist in San Francisco when he joined Paul Kantner to launch Jefferson Airplane in 1965. The iconic band established its place in ’60s heaven when acid queen Grace Slick, who joined the group two years later, belted out the psychedelic anthem “White Rabbit.”

Balin and Kantner first hit the stage at San Francisco’s soon-to-be legendary Matrix club with guitarist Jorma Kaukonen, bassist Jack Casady and drummer Skip Spence. Their trippy San Francisco sound featured distorted riffs fusing folk, rock and the blues.

“We didn’t even know what we were doing when we started doing it,” Kantner told Rolling Stone in 1970. “Looking back, all we were saying was, ‘Look, we’re having a good time.’ And nothing else.”

The band followed its 1966 debut album, “Jefferson Airplane Takes Off,” with its breakthrough “Surrealistic Pillow,” including “White Rabbit.” Balin co-wrote five songs on “Surrealistic Pillow,” including “Comin’ Back to Me” and “She Has Funny Cars.”

Some of Balin’s other best-known songs include “It’s No Secret,” “Today,” “Plastic Fantastic Lover,” “Share a Little Joke” and “Volunteers.”

Balin’s tenor fused eerily with Slick’s powerful voice for a unique, unforgettable sound.

The Airplane was the go-to ’60s band, appearing at San Francisco’s 1967 Human Be-In in Golden Gate Park, Woodstock, the Monterey Pop Festival and the infamous Altamont concert in 1969, where four people died.

Balin quit a year after Altamont, but officially rejoined the band in 1974, when it had evolved into Jefferson Starship with a more commercial sound. Balin proved he still had his mojo with the major hit “Miracles” on the “Red Octopus” album in 1975.

Jefferson Airplane was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

Two years ago, Balin had open heart surgery at Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in Manhattan. He later sued for malpractice, claiming the operation caused him damage including a paralyzed vocal cord, according to Rolling Stone.

Balin is survived by his wife, two daughters and two stepdaughters. There was no immediate information on funeral services.

Tributes from musicians and fans flooded Twitter.

Jefferson Airplane were amazing. Extremely important. Always at the forefront of American activism. RIP Marty Balin. https://t.co/5vMKNq5BMm — Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) September 28, 2018

With heavy hearts, we learn today of the passing of Marty Balin. He was a true talent and inspiration to many. We send his family and friends our deepest condolences. https://t.co/7qHotYH56T — Jefferson Starship (@JStarship) September 28, 2018

So very sad to hear this! I loved Marty Balin & his beautiful music! We recorded his song “Coming Back To Me” (Jefferson Airplane) on our “Ghostlight” album produced by T Bone Burnett! Balin sent us a lovely note. Deepest condolences to his beautiful wife Susan Joy Balin. 🌹 https://t.co/jFFLNEfLiA — Betty Buckley (@BettyBuckley) September 29, 2018

We have lost a true legend. @Marty_Balin helped start a revolution that still lives on today. He will be greatly missed - our hearts go out to his family, friends and music fans everywhere. – Team Jefferson Airplane https://t.co/gHCa4bvo4O #MartyBalin — Jefferson Airplane (@JeffersonAirp) September 28, 2018

The #JeffersonAirplane is flying to another world tonight. Thank you #martybalin for taking us on many a soulful journey through your gifted singing. #RIP @dvesean — Tom Schaad WAVYFOX (@TomWAVYTV) September 29, 2018

I am saddened to hear that Jefferson Airplane/Starship singer Marty Balin has died. Tonight, please listen to his vocal performance on "Miracles." When he hits and holds that long high note, I guarantee you will get goosebumps. --RC#MartyBalin — Richard Cheese (@RichardCheese) September 29, 2018

If only you believe like I believe, baby

We'd get by

If only you believe in miracles, baby

So would I.#ripmartybalin #martybalin — jenglish (@english_j) September 29, 2018

RIP #MartyBalin. That beautiful voice,blending with Grace Slick. High flyin’ bird, indeed. Hope he and Paul Kantner and Signe are enjoying a hoot uptown somewhere. — Cynthia Littleton (@Variety_Cynthia) September 28, 2018

“To be any more than all I am

Would be a lie

I'm so full of love

I could burst apart

And start to cry”



RIP Marty Balin 💔#MartyBalin #JeffersonAirplane pic.twitter.com/nBVSwelS6G — Feed Your Head (@side_trips_) September 28, 2018

I’m in disbelief that #MartyBalin is gone. He was a hero to me. His songs, his spirit and his example inspired me and I would have loved to have let him know why.



His death hurts the most, for me. — Brett Anderson (@brett_bda6585) September 29, 2018

R.I.P. Marty Balin. One of music's great voices. Transcendent, righteous. #MartyBalin — Pat Courtemanche (@deuxzees) September 29, 2018