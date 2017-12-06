Jeffrey Tambor Insists He Hasn't Left 'Transparent'

Amazon is currently investigating the allegations made against Tambor by his former assistant Van Barnes and by actress Trace Lysette.

Meanwhile, the show’s creators are looking at all their options, including continuing the series without Tambor’s character, an idea that gets support from Our Lady J, one of the show’s writers.

In late November, she thanked Lysette for speaking up about Tambor’s alleged behavior and for suggesting an alternative way to continue the series without him.

“You are right — we cannot let trans content be taken down by a single cis man,” she said.

The show’s creator, Jill Soloway, declined to discuss the allegations with The New York Times because Amazon’s investigation is ongoing but said she takes “what Van Barnes and Trace Lysette are saying very seriously.”