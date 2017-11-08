Jeffrey Tambor Denies Allegations Of 'Improper Behavior' Toward Former Assistant

Amazon Studios is reportedly investigating allegations that “Transparent” star Jeffrey Tambor behaved inappropriately toward his former assistant.
The accusations stem from a private Facebook post made by the assistant, Van Barnes, Deadline first reported.
Barnes apparently said the actor behaved inappropriately with her. The former assistant, who appeared in a 2014 episode of the Amazon show, reportedly didn’t provide specifics about the incident in her post.
Still, the charge was enough for Amazon to investigate further.
Tambor denied the accusations in a statement to Deadline.
I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her.
I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.
The investigation comes just a few weeks after Roy Price resigned as president of Amazon Studios days after Isa Hackett, a producer for “The Man in the High Castle,” publicly accused him of sexual harassment.
In recent weeks following explosive reports in which numerous women accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, more have been coming forward to share their stories. Among those now coming under fire for alleged off-camera behavior are Brett Ratner, Kevin Spacey and “Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick.
