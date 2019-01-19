CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Friday was a “bad day” for the news media.

Toobin said the calling into question by special counsel Robert Mueller’s office of a BuzzFeed article that alleged President Donald Trump told his former fixer and personal lawyer Michael Cohen to lie before Congress “reinforces every bad stereotype about the news media.”

BuzzFeed Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith said it stood by its reporting.

In response to the statement tonight from the Special Counsel's spokesman: We stand by our reporting and the sources who informed it, and we urge the Special Counsel to make clear what he's disputing. — Ben Smith (@BuzzFeedBen) January 19, 2019

Toobin also claimed “the larger message” that many people may take away was that the news media is “a bunch of leftist liars who are dying to get the president and they’re willing to lie to do it.

