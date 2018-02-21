CNN Analyst Has A Reality Check For Trump Over 'Insane' Plan To Arm Teachers

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin slammed President Donald Trump’s call to arm teachers.
“When you hear the president of the United States say the answer is to give every teacher in America a gun, that is insane,” Toobin said on Wednesday. “That is an insane idea.”
Then he really let loose:
“I mean, seriously, did anybody go to school here? Does anybody remember their teachers? Do you think we should give all of them guns? Do you think they want guns? Just what kind of country do we live in when we’re talking about giving every teacher in America a gun and that’s a solution to this problem?”
Toobin is hardly alone.
Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) echoed Toobin in a separate CNN segment.
“That’s an insane idea that will make our schools less safe, not more safe,” Murphy said. “It’s a creation of the gun lobby.”
Earlier in the day, the National Education Association, which represents 3 million teachers and other educators, also panned the plan.
“We need solutions that will keep guns out of the hands of those who want to use them to massacre innocent children and educators,” Lily Eskelsen García, the organization’s president, told Education Week. “Arming teachers does nothing to prevent that.”