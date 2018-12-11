CNN’s chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin explained Tuesday why he doesn’t believe GOP lawmakers will abandon their support of President Donald Trump anytime soon, despite his deepening legal woes.

“The Republican Party as a group, and certainly it’s true for members of the Senate,” have “made a collective decision” that “‘we’re not gonna change our minds about anything until all of these developments (such as special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation) are wrapped up,’” Toobin said.

Even then, he said he doubted the GOP would “throw Donald Trump over the side.”

“I think that is very unlikely,” Toobin said.