Cops Investigate Attacks Against Jehovah's Witness Buildings In Washington State

Local and federal authorities are investigating a string of acts of violence against Jehovah’s Witness houses of worship in Washington state ― including multiple suspected arsons.

The latest attack gutted a Jehovah’s Witness building in the city of Lacey, near Olympia. The fire reportedly broke out close to 4 a.m. on Friday. No injuries were reported, but the building was deemed a total loss, according to The Olympian.

The Seattle division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has determined that the blaze was due to arson.

BREAKING: A fire has destroyed the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Lacey. This is the SIXTH attack on Kingdom Hall’s in Thurston County since March. Five fires, one shooting. pic.twitter.com/J8Ss9BW0Qv — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) December 7, 2018

The fire in Lacey brings the total number of attacks in Thurston County against Jehovah’s Witness centers, called kingdom halls, to six this year, KING-TV reports. In March, arson caused minor damage at kingdom halls in Tumwater and Olympia. Four months later, a blaze destroyed the Olympia worship space. In August investigators discovered a fake bomb at a kingdom hall in Yelm, according to KING-TV. The incident was determined to be an attempted arson.

In May someone shot about 35 rifle rounds into the Yelm center, causing more than $10,000 in property damage, The Associated Press reports.

Jason Chudy, a spokesperson for the ATF’s Seattle field division, told HuffPost that the organization believes all the incidents could be related. The attacks were probably “meant to send a message,” he said.

“We believe that the suspect or suspects has or have a grievance related to the Jehovah’s Witness community, or about another issue they think is important,” he wrote in an email. “Before these fires, the person or persons involved are likely to have shared these strong feelings with others through comments and conversation.”

Chudy said the ATF also believes that the suspect or suspects may have exhibited changes in behavior in the hours, days, weeks or months since the fires, including unexplained injuries, changes in normal routines and dramatic and unexplained altering of physical appearance.

Suspicious Fire at Kingdom Hall under investigation. pic.twitter.com/wgXQbeuTQt — Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) December 7, 2018

The ATF is investigating the incidents, along with Thurston County police. Investigators are offering $36,000 in combined rewards for information that leads to a suspect’s capture.

During a press conference on Friday, Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza urged the public to call in with tips.

“It makes you feel really ill,” he said about the incidents. “How frustrating is it that people who find a solemn place of worship, and now it’s being destroyed?”

Dan Woollett, a member of the kingdom hall in Lacey, told KOMO News that the important thing is that congregants are safe.