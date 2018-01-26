Jemele Hill Is Leaving ‘SportsCenter’ To Write About Race And Culture

Jemele Hill is starting a new chapter.
The ESPN “SportsCenter” anchor will be exiting the evening news hour to write for the Undefeated, the network’s sports culture website, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Hill, who is one year into a four-year contract with ESPN, will act as chief correspondent and senior columnist for the site that describes itself as “exploring the intersections of race, sports and culture.” She’ll also host town halls and will be free to write longer reported pieces.
Hill’s last day at the anchor desk will be Friday, Feb. 2, just days before the Super Bowl.
In October, Hill was suspended for two weeks for a “second violation of [ESPN’s] social media guidelines.” In September the anchor tweeted that President Donald Trump was a “white supremacist” unfit to serve in the White House, prompting press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to call her comments “a fireable offense.”
Hill later told TMZ she “deserved” her two-week suspension after violating the network’s social media policy.
But she added that she’d only apologize for putting “ESPN in a bad spot,” and she’ll “never take back what I said” about Trump.