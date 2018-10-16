Jenna Bush Hager Is Convinced The White House Is Haunted

While many Americans may think that there’s something scary currently lurking in the White House, Jenna Bush Hager is convinced that the president’s official residence is haunted.

Not by Donald Trump, though.

The former first daughter told Hoda Kotb on “Today” that she and sister Barbara Bush “started hearing 1920s piano music, as clear as day, coming out of the fireplace.”

“We talked ourselves out of it,” Hager said. “But they came with all good intentions. They were friendly ghosts.”