Jenna Dewan Tatum-"I Believe That There Is A Rising Of The Feminine Happening; And I Love Being A Part Of It".

If there is anyone in Hollywood who needs to carve out “me time”, it’s Jenna Dewan Tatum. From her role as a judge on the scorching hot dance competition show “World of Dance” to her upcoming role in the film “Berlin I Love You” to her new partnership with Young Living Essential Oils, it’s definitely difficult to carve out time for herself. Jenna took a few moments to chat with me about her amazing partnership with Young Living Essential Oils, why these oils and how she has incorporated them into her daily life, why giving yourself permission to take time for yourself is crucial, and what it’s like being a woman in today’s Hollywood.

I am a fan of essential oils myself, but you have really developed a great relationship with Young Living Essential Oils. What made you really become a dedicated user? I have actually been a fan and an “oiler” if you will for about fifteen years. I found them through a friend of mine years ago as sort of an avenue for alternative healing. It was during a massage, it was called a raindrop massage and they used these essential oils and I just felt remarkably different afterwards. I felt calmer and it was everything that it was hyped up to be, it was exactly what I felt. I just started getting really into it, learning the science behind it and experimenting with different scents for different reasons. I started mixing different scents and really getting into the process.

In particular I have always been a fan of Young Living Oils, so when the partnership came up as an opportunity, it was really a lighting in a bottle moment. I love them and I believe in them as a company, and the effect that I feel from their products on both me and my family. It’s really a great partnership.

What is your most “essential” essential oil to have from Young Living Oils? Oh lavender oil for sure. Actually rose oil I use a lot too, I use that for multiple things. I’ll put it in the bath, maybe with sea salts and soaps, it really helps me. I mix it with lotion and use it on my face and body a lot also, especially when I’m traveling, it’s very calming. All of these oils are so wonderful, there are multiple uses for them. One of Young Living’s biggest messages is that beauty really comes from the inside out, and I try to really live that every day. I just enjoy supporting that message and I believe in it. If I feel good and use the oils in my daily life, than I not only do I actually feel and look better, but I have an overall sense of well being.

The slogan of “beauty coming from the inside” is very in line with what you have done in your career. From dancing to acting, I would think that it would be difficult to master these without it truly coming from the inside and having a passion for it. Absolutely, that is so true. It sounds so cliche, but that is so right on. It begins with how you feel, your confidence level, and how you really feel about yourself overall. That translates to how you perform, how you are as a mother, how you are as a wife, everything that begins with your own well being. I believe in taking the time and space to give that to yourself. I believe that essential oils are something that i naturally use in my life and I have seen the positive effects from using them.

Between your “World of Dance” where you are a judge, your daughter Everly, and your husband, actor Channing Tatum, is it ever hard to just shut the door and say “ok everyone, I am taking an hour” and shutting the door? Yes! (laughs). It is totally hard, absolutely. Carving the time out is definitely challenging, but its giving yourself the permission to actually carve the time out that is the more challenging element. As working women and as mothers, we can definitely give out a lot of energy. You feel that sometimes taking time for yourself is last on your list of things that are important. I have learned the hard way that it should actually be one of the first things on the list. Giving out too much of my time without nurturing yourself or taking care of yourself never really works out for anyone. I can tell when I really need the time to myself, even if it’s just ten minutes. Even if it’s just to breathe and balance myself, I am really learning to give myself that permission on a different level now, on different level than when I was younger.

You do realize you are probably the only person in America who tells Channing Tatum to simply “leave me alone for ten minutes” right? (laughs) You are absolutely right!

Is Channing good at taking the mister mom role when you need a few moments to decompress? Oh yes, he is very helpful. I definitely think he appreciates women and that we need our time; “happy wife happy if right”?

You have the luxury of being in Los Angeles, where the weather is generally warm and balmy all year round. You can always do things to keep the outside healthy and fit, but how do people stay fit and active when they are in places where the weather is not as gorgeous? Yeah that is a great question. It is true, we live in sunny Los Angeles and even right now, it’s 86 degrees. I was in Berlin doing a movie and it was absolutely nothing like Los Angeles! I definitely got to have the benefit of the essential oils on set and in my hotel room. The power of scent is very strong. Smelling certain things can really shift your body and your mind. I would take a portable diffuser device and use it by my bed, my trailer, everything. I really feel a definite difference on how I go about my day. Trust me, when you have jet lag and you are in cold Berlin, using some citrus oils and some lemon oils in your trailer is the way to go. people were coming in my trailer just go come in and smell it; they loved being in my trailer! (laughs). It definitely changes your whole essence.

Things are very polarizing in so many different ways, we are all looking for something to give us the “ahhh factor”. Be it essential oils are anything else, do you think people in Hollywood still stick to face value and don’t look beneath the surface? Yes, it still is an issue. I think that’s not just in Hollywood either, but in society in general. I think we label and judge and put people into certain boxes by what we see of them or hear about them. you have to really let go of that and do the work on yourself; that is really where all the happiness resides; its in you. Doing exercises or anything that puts you in touch with yourself, that enhances you and makes you better; I feel very Oprah talking like this right? (laughs).

Well, it is all about, as Oprah herself says, “iiving our best life” isn't it? Absolutely! I love Oprah, I love everything about her. Her new book “Wisdom Of Sunday” is amazing too!

How hard is it to be a woman in Hollywood today. Based on the news of the past couple of weeks, it has seemed even harder than we may have thought. Well, obviously there have been many challenges for many years, being a woman in Hollywood. I believe that in some circumstances, this behavior has been accepted as the “welcome to Hollywood” that women had to deal with and deflect that kind of energy. I caught myself in the early days not just getting really good at not just deflecting that energy, but actually having to deflect it as well. It gets to a point, like it is now in our industry and world, which is wonderful, where we are changing that. That should not be the norm. that should not be an energy that is in anyone’s business, especially not in Hollywood. I really believe that there is sort of a rising of the feminine that is changing that. It is beautiful to be a part of that.

I think that it is heartwarming to see men taking up the gauntlet for women, not just defending them, but also rising up as actual victims of predators also. We are definitely finding out that feminism is definitely not just for men. I completely agree. I think that there is a lot that has to change. For the fist time I will say, I feel that brick by brick, it is changing.

You have your Young Living Essential Oils partnership, “World Of Dance, acting roles coming up, and an active life as a wife and mom. You have so much happening, but what’s next for you? I certainly do! We have season two of “World Of Dance” that we are about to start filming .We are getting two hour episodes for season two which is really exiting. More dancing, more everything! Exactly what you want, it’s definitely going to be next level. I also just finished a movie called “Berlin I Love You” that is going to be out next year. We started a production company so we are definitely busy!

What inspires you daily? You are definitely giving me Oprah! (laughs). Honestly, it’s showing up for my daughter in the absolute highest way possible. Being a good role model for her. That is what inspires me.

