Actress Jenna Fischer apologized on Wednesday after Twitter users corrected an inaccurate tweet she wrote about the unpopular GOP tax bill over the holidays.

“The Office” star originally tweeted on Saturday that the bill would eliminate a tax deduction for school teachers who bought their own supplies.

“I can’t stop thinking about how school teachers can no longer deduct the cost of their classroom supplies on their taxes…something they shouldn’t have to pay for with their own money in the first place. I mean, imagine if nurses had to go buy their own syringes #ugh,” the now-deleted tweet read.

An early version of the tax bill that passed in the House of Representatives in November would have eliminated the $250 deduction that reduces taxable income for teachers who purchase classroom supplies with their own money. But the Senate’s version of the bill attempted to double the deduction, and the legislation that passed on Dec. 19 allowed the $250 deduction to remain untouched.

Fischer posted a long statement of apology on Wednesday, explaining that she deleted her previous tweet because she believes “accuracy is important.”

“I feel genuinely bad about getting my facts wrong and I’m sorry,” she wrote. “I did not mean to spread misinformation. I was well-intentioned, but I was behind on my research.”

I've deleted a tweet and would like to issue an apology. Please read and re-tweet to help me spread the word! Thanks! pic.twitter.com/R6CNyn4bVV — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 27, 2017

Fischer said she debated leaving the original tweet up, because it started an important dialogue about teachers who pay out of pocket for basic classroom materials. She does “love a good dialogue,” she wrote, but ultimately decided to correct her mistake.