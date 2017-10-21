Jenna Jameson Slams First Transgender Playmate, 'Likes' Anti-Trans Tweets

Former porn star Jenna Jameson has stripped away any doubts about how she feels about Playboy featuring its first openly transgender Playmate after publicly slamming the magazine’s decision as “ridiculous” and liking a series of transphobic tweets.

Followings news of French model Ines Rau’s upcoming spread in Playboy’s November-December issue, Jameson, a former Playboy cover model who has since turned to webcam porn, railed against transgender people both on Twitter and to Fox News.

“I have a problem with it just like I have a problem with a transgender competing against biological women in sports,” she tweeted Thursday. “I think it’s setting fire to an iconic brand and pandering to this ridiculous PC world we live in.”

So @playboy just announced it will be featuring its first transgender playmate... 🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️🤦🏼‍♀️ — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 19, 2017

Jameson, 43, denied that she is “transphobic” and instead said that her views are strictly related to “business” and how Rau’s inclusion will impact the Playboy brand.

Just because I don't agree with a trans person being in Playboy doesn't mean I'm "transphobic" .People these days with all their "phobics" 🙄 https://t.co/iCRmbKsZDz — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) October 19, 2017

Despite that claim, her Twitter activity appears to endorse criticism of LGBTQ individuals, with her liking one Tweet that claims “God created a man and woman for a reason” and “Only mentally ill humans would destroy such a great gift.”

Twitter The former Playboy model liked a Tweet that suggested 'only mentally ill humans would destroy' the separate creation of men and women.

She also “liked” a tweet that called the display of transgender models a “freak show” as well as one that insisted that “men want to see women, not some faggity little freak seeking attention from anyone.”

Twitter The former Playboy model 'liked' someone calling transgender models freaks.

Speaking to Fox News, she called Playboy’s acceptance of 26-year-old Rau ― who previously appeared in Playboy magazine in 2014, though not as a Playmate ― “a foolish decision that alienates its consumer base.”

“I just think it’s a ridiculous attempt by Playboy to stay relevant,” she told the network.

Twitter Another tweet appearing on Jameson's 'liked' tweets page lists her as having liked one that calls trans-identity a mental illness.

Cooper Hefner, Playboy’s chief creative officer and son of Playboy’s late founder Hugh Hefner, has instead called the move “the right thing to do.”

“We’re at a moment where gender roles are evolving,” he told the New York Times.

Hefner added that Playboy’s decision to highlight Rau was not made “based off of whether or not individuals who were paying for products or are fans of the brand are going to be satisfied with it,” he told the Times. “I made the decision because it was the right decision to make, regardless of the comments that come out.”

Instagram Ines Rau, 26, will appear in Playboy's November-December issue. The French model previously appeared in Playboy magazine in 2014, though not as a Playmate.

Playboy’s Instagram account on Friday also likened criticism over Rau’s selection to the hate mail the magazine received following its first black Playmate, Jenny Jackson, in 1965.

“Many fans revoked their subscription or returned the issue. Many more embraced Jenny Jackson, her beauty, and Playboy’s decision,” Playboy posted.

Twitter Rau addressed her critics in an interview with Playboy last week where she insisted that "it's not about being loved by others" but "about loving yourself."

Jameson’s criticisms aren’t likely to faze Rau either. In an interview with Playboy last week, Rau said that she opts to take the higher road when faced with adversity.

“The people who reject you aren’t worth it. It’s not about being loved by others; it’s about loving yourself,” she said.