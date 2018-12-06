Jimmy Kimmel's Daughter Took A Poop On Jennifer Aniston's Lawn

Jennifer Aniston called out Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday for his daughter taking a poop in Aniston’s backyard. And it took Kimmel’s family a year to fess up.

The conversation on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” took a hilariously unexpected turn after the host urged the “Friends” alum to change the menu of her annual day-before-Thanksgiving feast.

Aniston’s turkey meal, which Kimmel and his family attended last month, upstaged a similar dinner he prepared the next day, he griped.

The “Dumplin’” star agreed to consider his plea on one condition: That they discuss how Kimmel’s daughter, now 4, “took a shit” on her lawn “right next to the beautiful pool.”