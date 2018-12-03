She also revealed that there were some years that the two didn’t speak, due to her mother’s temper, which the actress simply couldn’t tolerate.

“If I get upset, I will discuss [things]. I will never scream and get hysterical like that. [But] I was never taught that I could scream,” the “Friends” actress said.

“One time, I raised my voice to my mother, and I screamed at her, and she looked at me and burst out laughing. She was laughing at me [for] screaming back,” Aniston revealed. “And it was like a punch in my stomach.”

Dow was a model and actress who starred in TV shows like “The Beverly Hillbillies” and “The Wild Wild West.” She died in 2016 at the age of 79 after suffering two strokes in 2011 and 2012.

Aniston and Dow’s rift reportedly began in the 1990s and intensified after the late actress wrote a book about her daughter and their estrangement, called From Mother and Daughter to Friends: A Memoir.

The two apparently didn’t speak for a decade and only reconnected after Aniston split from Brad Pitt in 2005.