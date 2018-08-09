Florida Woman Fleeing Police Gets Corralled By Cows

Send in the cavalry ― or is that “cow-lvary”?

It’s a relevant question, thanks to a video that shows a woman on the run from the law who ended up being chased by a herd of cows.

The mooving experience happened Monday night in Sanford, Florida, where authorities were pursuing a white Subaru SUV that was reportedly stolen.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle by using stop sticks, causing it to crash near a pasture, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

One of the three passengers, Erin Thomas, 38, stayed with the SUV, while the other two attempted to hoof it into the field.

Jamie Michael Young, 46, was quickly apprehended by a K-9 unit, but the other, Jennifer Anne Kaufman, also 46, was about to have a different kind of animal encounter.

As she was fleeing officers, Kaufman found herself suddenly pursued by, depending on the source, 12, 16 or 20 cows. A pilot in a police helicopter above the scene immortalized the encounter, according to “Inside Edition.”

“Actually, a large group of cows is following her, for a good visual,” he said to his fellow officers below. “Looks like they may attack her ... Keep going southeast. She’s pretty far into the field now. If you see the large group of cows, they’re literally following her and chasing her.”

Kaufman eventually made it to a fence, where she was arrested by police officers without any injuries, according to The Washington Post.

The herd’s owner, Richard Kondracki, told local station WKMG that he had never seen his bovines act aggressive before but that no one had ever tried to run through the field.

“I think they didn’t realize who they were,” he said. “They panicked. The cows were nervous. That would make me panic — if all those big cows come running at you. They didn’t know them. They don’t know if they’re there to hurt them, or steal one of the babies.”

Officers allegedly found 1.3 grams of cocaine, two spoons, two clear-colored needles and a pipe burned at both ends in the SUV, according to The Orlando Sentinel.

Kaufman is facing various charges, including drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing and resisting an officer.

She remains in the Seminole County Jail in lieu of $4,500 bond.