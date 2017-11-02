Jennifer Camille Lee Talks Pink Hat Run Event and More (AUDIO)

This week I talked with LGBTQ ally Jennifer Camille Lee, founder and co-leader of Action Illinois a progressive advocacy organization about the Pink Hat Run, Walk & Roll that takes place in Chicago on November 4th. Illinois State Representative Juliana Stratton (D-5) and Chicago Alderman Pat Dowell (D-3) have been named Grand Marshals for the inaugural Pink Hat Run, Walk and Roll, a 5K and one-mile recreational event. The elected officials will greet participants and launch the start on Saturday November 4th in Chicago’s South Loop. Both women represent the area in which the race is being staged and both are ‘pink hatters’ in their own right, fighting for the rights of women throughout the city and state. The route takes participants along Chicago’s beautiful lakefront and Museum Campus. This action is a pledge-drive event to benefit organizations that provide services, advocacy and support to women and girls and are central to improving the lives of Chicago communities. Pink Hat Run, Walk and Roll Chicago’s 2017 beneficiaries include Access Living, Chicago Foundation for Women (CFW), Chicago Women's AIDS Project, Chicago Women Take Action (CWTA), Fierce Over 40, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Mujeres Latinas en Acción, National Organization for Women - Chicago, League of Women Voters of Chicago, Pediatric AIDS Chicago Prevention Initiative, Personal PAC, Planned Parenthood Illinois Action (PPIA), A Sister’s Hope, Women’s March on Chicago and YWCA Metropolitan Chicago. I talked to Jennifer about what she hopes to accomplish with the Pink Hat Run, Walk & Roll Event and her spin on our LGBTQ issues.