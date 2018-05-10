Jennifer Garner Has Mom Problems In Hilarious Rap Video On 'Ellen'

File this under something we never knew we needed: A music video about motherhood starring Jennifer Garner.

The “Love, Simon” actress, tapped to co-host the Mother’s Day episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday, delivered and then some. As a mother of three, Garner is a font of parenting advice, so why not put it in song?

In a short clip played on the show, Garner strums a guitar while lip-syncing about the glory of motherhood. Then, mid-music video, the song quickly switches genres, and Garner picks up the mic to rap about the less-than-flattering parts of delivering a baby.

“Imagine squeezing something out the size of a watermelon,” she says. “How much pain is that? There’ll be a lot of swelling.”

“Whether you go for a doctor or a doula it will take weeks to heal your hoohaa.”

Garner, who co-parents children Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 6, with ex-husband Ben Affleck, also told the story of when she first learned she was pregnant.

The “Alias” alum revealed she immediately knew that she was expecting and took a test, but the result was “so faint” that she consulted a doctor, who told her she was absolutely not pregnant. Turns out, her maternal instinct was right.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, I am. I’m telling you I am,’” she recalled. “So Violet’s 12, and I don’t use that doctor anymore, but I have her, so I won!”

Garner ended the segment with words of wisdom for any parent with a baby on the way.