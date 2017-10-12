Jennifer Garner Goes Dark In New Movie About Cheating Husband

Prepare to see Jennifer Garner like you’ve never seen her before.

While the Golden Globe winner usually leans toward more family-friendly fare on screen, she’s taking a walk on the dark side with her upcoming film, “The Tribes of Palos Verdes,” which released its first trailer on Tuesday.

Based on the celebrated novel by Joy Nicholson, the film follows a family that moves to California looking for a fresh start until things being to unravel. Garner stars as the matriarch who becomes unhinged after her husband, played by Justin Kirk, reveals he’s in love with another woman.

While Garner and estranged husband husband Ben Affleck split after 10 years of marriage in 2015 amid cheating allegations, the actress maintains that the film is not a case of life imitating art.

“You actually, believe it or not, don’t use your own life as much as you might think,” Garner told Entertainment Tonight at the film’s premiere. “It really is its separate, own, bear to get through. You just get into the place because that’s your job, and then you shake it off because you have to go home and raise your kids.”

Her commitment to the role was so strong that she said she popped a blood vessel during the scene where her character discovers her husband’s affair, according to director Emmett Malloy.

Garner and Affleck continue to co-parents their kids, Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 5, while the actor has entered into a new relationship with “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus.