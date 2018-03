Jennifer Garner’s clap-and-halt at the Oscars on Sunday remains shrouded in mystery ― and memes.

The actress was shown in the audience applauding. Then, suddenly she stopped, and a panicked look took over her face. Or was it confusion?

The internet wanted to know what came over her.

There were at least two chicken jokes, too. That alone should vault the “Dallas Buyers Club” star into Academy Awards meme history.

When you’re having a good time and realize you forgot to thaw the chicken for your mama pic.twitter.com/M2SStgA2VP — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Garner just realized she forgot to take the chicken out the freezer pic.twitter.com/A0C8E1PMES — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Garner at the Oscars is your new favourite existential crisis meme https://t.co/eiYeB4akMS pic.twitter.com/yb3WEJJXVU — Benjamin Praveen (@BenzTheAffable) March 5, 2018

I wonder if Jennifer Garner knows that she’s a meme yet #oscars — Reagan Pierce (@reagandpierce) March 5, 2018

Jennifer Garner is me every 5 seconds of life — Sahar Bandbaz (@itsaharrr) March 5, 2018