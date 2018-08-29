Jennifer Garner Gets Back Into Action On 'Peppermint' Red Carpet

Jennifer Garner is right where she belongs: back on the red carpet promoting a new action movie.

The Golden Globe winner was all smiles Tuesday night in Los Angeles for the “Peppermint” premiere, less than a week after she reportedly drove long-separated husband Ben Affleck to rehab.

Garner wore a little black dress with a dramatic long back and glittery Giuseppe Zanotti heels that complemented the bling on her wrists.

Emma McIntyre via Getty Images Jennifer Garner attends the premiere of STX Entertainment's "Peppermint."

At the after-party, Garner palled around and performed a “full choreographed dance” with preteen co-star Cailey Fleming, who plays her daughter in the film, according to Us Weekly. She even picked up Cailey at one point as she greeted people.

Michael Tran via Getty Images Garner on the red carpet at the premiere of "Peppermint."

The new movie, helmed by “Taken” director Pierre Morel, is Garner’s first foray back into action since she became a queen of the genre with stunt-heavy roles in the TV series “Alias” and films like “Elektra” and “The Kingdom.”

In “Peppermint,” Garner stars as mom-turned-killing machine Riley North, who seeks justice (and then some) after the system fails to put the people who killed her husband and daughter behind bars. She transforms herself into a revenge-seeking vigilante on the five-year anniversary of their murders.

Just a few days before the movie premiere, Garner was photographed arriving at Affleck’s home and then driving him to a rehabilitation facility in Malibu, California, to reportedly seek treatment for alcohol addiction. The couple, whose divorce will reportedly be finalized after his stint in rehab, share three children: son Samuel, 6, and daughters Seraphina, 9, and Violet, 12.

Affleck has been open about his struggles with alcohol, announcing in 2017 that he had completed rehab for a second time.

“I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I’ve dealt with in the past and will continue to confront,” he wrote on Facebook. “I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step. I’m lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I’ve done the work I set out to do. This was the first of many steps being taken towards a positive recovery.”

He’d previously sought treatment for alcohol addiction in 2001.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Garner poses by her new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Aug. 20, 2018.

The couple’s children joined Garner at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier this month, where the actress’ former co-stars Steve Carell, Judy Greer and Bryan Cranston paid tribute to her.

“When you walk over this star, I want you to remember first of all that I love you and that this is about hard work and good luck and not a whole lot else,” Garner told her kids from the podium.