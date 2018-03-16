Jennifer Garner Recreates That Oscars Meme: 'What Am I Doing?'

Much like Nicole Kidman’s infamous seal clap, Jennifer Garner realizing something during the Oscars is awards show gold.

The “Love, Simon” actress stopped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Friday to finally address the viral moment, explaining that she still has no idea how it all happened.

“I can’t even look at it. I can’t. It’s too embarrassing,” she told talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. “What am I doing?”

Viewers saw the Golden Globe-winner in the audience during the ceremony earlier this month looking alarmingly concerned, prompting the actress to jokingly “reveal” what she was thinking when the video was taken.

Garner, who only recently joined Instagram, typically tends to avoid the internet, but even she couldn’t avoid all the attention the clip was, well, garnering.

What realization did Jennifer Garner just come to? pic.twitter.com/pWtycEDEVs — bobby finger (@bobbyfinger) March 5, 2018

“I mean, I started getting texts, as you can imagine, people saying, ‘What were you doing? What were you thinking? What’s happening?’ And I try really hard not to see myself online, but she was a little unavoidable.”

She added that she doesn’t have the slightest memory of the moment in question and now, of course, deeply regrets that it ever happened.

Presley Ann via Getty Images Jennifer Garner attends 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

“I have no control over this. What am I doing? … We’re standing! I don’t know, what’s wrong with me?” Garner said. “I wish I did [know]. I wish I had a better story about it.”

“I regret, regret, regret,” she added. “I want to just punch her in the face!”

Later in the show, the mother of three also addressed another unexpectedly viral social media post ― the one where she burst in tears about “Hamilton” while high on laughing gas at the dentist’s office.

“It was a good time for everyone, as far as I can tell,” Garner said while recounting the conversation with her dentist. “Hamilton really is that beautiful. I was listening because I didn’t want to hear the drill and I was crying, weeping during the procedure. And he was like, ‘Are you okay?’”