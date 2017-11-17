Jennifer Hudson Gets Protective Order In Split From David Otunga

Jennifer Hudson and longtime fiancé David Otunga have parted ways ― and Hudson has received a protective order against him, People reported on Thursday.

Hudson, 36, and former pro wrestler Otunga, 37, had been a couple for about 10 years and were “in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” a rep for the singer and Oscar-winning actress said in a statement.

“Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son,” the rep added.

Tracy Rizzo, an attorney for Otunga, told TMZ that Otunga has “never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son” and that Hudson’s move was solely to win favor in the custody battle.

“When it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child ― as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world ― Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute,” Rizzo told the entertainment site.