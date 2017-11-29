Jennifer Lawrence and her boyfriend of one year, director Darren Aronofsky, broke up last week.

According to a recent report about the split, it appears the cause was the couple’s age gap. Aronofsky is 48 and Lawrence is 27.

“There is a huge age difference, and they are different people,” a source told People magazine. “Each has to look practically to the future. Jen has yet to figure out her life and how it will evolve. He has responsibilities in life that she has yet to experience.”

Despite their breakup, the source told People the two were “never destined for marriage” but have “amazing respect for each other.”

The former couple met during the filming of “Mother!” Aronofsky wrote and directed the film, and Lawrence starred in it. The two made their red carpet debut in September at the Venice Film Festival photo call for the movie, and only recently started opening up about their relationship.

“I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused,” Lawrence told Vogue in September. “And I’m never confused with him.”

Despite Lawrence gushing over her “brilliant” boyfriend in Vogue, it seems the movie ― and its subsequent poor reviews ― also took a toll on the two’s relationship.

“Normally, I promote a movie, you put the work into promoting it, ask people to go see it, and then it’s just kind of out of your hands. I normally just kind of let it go,” the actress said in an interview for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series. “Dating the director was different.”

“We’d be on the tour together. I’d come back to the hotel, and the last thing I want to talk about or think about is a movie,” Lawrence said. “He comes back from the tour, and that’s all he wants to talk about and I get it. It’s his baby. He wrote it. He conceived it. He directed it. I was doing double duty trying to be a supportive partner while also being like, ‘Can I please, for the love of God, not think about ‘Mother!’ for one second?’”