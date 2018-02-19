“Then that led to more anxiety when I got home because I was like, ‘What have I done? I don’t know.’ And he was married. And it was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach,” Lawrence said during a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.

“And I knew it was my job, but I couldn’t tell my stomach that. So I called my mom, and I was like, ‘Will you just tell me it’s OK?’ It was just very vulnerable,” the actress added. “And you don’t know what’s too much. You want to do it real, you want everything to be real, but then. ... That was the most vulnerable I’ve ever been.”

Just last week, the actress said she accidentally revealed a little more than she intended when she was at comedian Amy Schumer’s surprise wedding in Malibu, California. Lawrence wore a pink Dior dress to the nuptials, but it came “accidentally undone” at the ceremony.