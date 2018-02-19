In the upcoming thriller “Red Sparrow,” Jennifer Lawrence plays a ballerina-turned-assassin who endures a “sadistic” training school to learn how to kill people. Perhaps even scarier (to most of us), she also has to appear in front of a classroom totally nude.
“There’s one particular scene in the movie where your nightmare comes true from grade school, where you’re standing naked in front of a classroom full of people,” the actress said in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight. “So that became a reality, but it actually wasn’t that bad.”
In fact, filming the intimate scenes got a little too easy for Lawrence.
“Everybody made me feel so comfortable that I probably at a certain point started making everybody else uncomfortable,” she told ET. “Because I’d be like, ‘I don’t want the robe. I’m hot. I’m eating.’ Everybody’s like, ‘She needs to cover up.’”
No word on whether Lawrence needed a stiff drink or two before filming the scene. When the actress had to shoot her first sex scene with Chris Pratt for their 2016 film “Passengers” she got “really, really drunk” before the shoot.
“Then that led to more anxiety when I got home because I was like, ‘What have I done? I don’t know.’ And he was married. And it was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach,” Lawrence said during a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter in 2017.
“And I knew it was my job, but I couldn’t tell my stomach that. So I called my mom, and I was like, ‘Will you just tell me it’s OK?’ It was just very vulnerable,” the actress added. “And you don’t know what’s too much. You want to do it real, you want everything to be real, but then. ... That was the most vulnerable I’ve ever been.”
Just last week, the actress said she accidentally revealed a little more than she intended when she was at comedian Amy Schumer’s surprise wedding in Malibu, California. Lawrence wore a pink Dior dress to the nuptials, but it came “accidentally undone” at the ceremony.
“In every wedding photo all of my buttons were undone. It looks like I was like, ‘Oh, you thought this was going to be about you?’” she told ET. Other than that little mishap, the actress said, everything was beautiful.
“It was very sudden, but it was, I was sobbing the whole ― his vows were stunning,” she said. “It’s when two people really love each other and they really mean it, it shows, and it was a beautiful ceremony and an amazing time. I couldn’t be happier for them.”