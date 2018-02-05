Unexpected perk of being Jennifer Lawrence? License to commandeer a plane’s loudspeaker system to root for your favorite sports team.

That’s what happened on a Delta Air Lines flight traveling from New Orleans to Los Angeles Sunday when the “Red Sparrow” actress decided to muster up some cheer for her Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to best the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LII.

“Everybody, this is not the pilot speaking. This is Jennifer Lawrence,” she says over the loudspeaker on a video shared on social media. “It’s February 4, Super Bowl Sunday, and we all know what that means. Can I please get a ‘Fly, Eagles, Fly’? Fly, Eagles, fly! Fly, Eagles, fly!”

JENNIFER LAWRENCE SUPPORTS THE EAGLES MY SILVER LININGS HEART IS ON FIRE pic.twitter.com/E9pDk7fGIC — susan (@sassyjoshifer) February 4, 2018

Her enthusiasm is hardly matched by the passengers in the video, who largely remain silent except for some fans toward the back, although People reports everyone “loved” the impromptu cheer.

“It was just like a fun, spontaneous chant by Jennifer Lawrence that we definitely appreciated,” a passenger told the outlet. “I think everyone just went along with it, since flights are so boring.”

Lawrence’s 2012 film “The Silver Linings Playbook,” for which she won an Oscar, revolved around a family of die-hard Eagles fans and ends with a Super Bowl victory.

Before returning to her seat and taking some selfies with fans, Lawrence ended her loudspeaker moment in the sun with an all too apt “Bridesmaids” joke, referencing Kristen Wiig’s character’s meltdown on the plane.

“There’s a colonial woman on the plane, she’s wearing traditional ... ” the actress said as a flight attendant attempts to interrupt her.