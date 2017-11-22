Jennifer Lawrence Says Nude Photo Hack Felt Like Being 'Gang-banged By The F**king Planet'

Jennifer Lawrence is still processing the “unbelievably violating” nude photo hack that ripped apart her world in 2014.

“When I first found out it was happening, my security reached out to me. It was happening minute-to-minute — it was almost like a ransom situation where they were releasing new ones every hour or so,” the actress said in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“And, I don’t know, I feel like I got gang-banged by the fucking planet — like, there’s not one person in the world that is not capable of seeing these intimate photos of me,” Lawrence said. “You can just be at a barbecue and somebody can just pull them up on their phone. That was a really impossible thing to process.”

The 27-year-old actress was one of over 100 people targeted in the attack, which affected celebrities including Kate Upton, Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Victoria Justice and soccer star Hope Solo.

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Jennifer Lawrence speaking at the 9th Annual Governors Awards on Nov. 11. She tells The Hollywood Reporter she's still processing the 2014 nude photo hack that included images of her.

“A lot of women were affected, and a lot of them reached out to me about suing Apple or suing [others] — and none of that was gonna really bring me peace, none of that was gonna bring my nude body back to me and Nic [actor Nicholas Hoult, Lawrence’s former boyfriend], the person that they were intended for,” Lawrence said.

At the time of the hack, the actress told Vanity Fair that the photo leak was a “sex crime” and that anyone looking at the photos was “perpetuating a sexual offense.”