Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Dating Non-Famous Person

Since Jennifer Lawrence’s list of exes reads like a Wikipedia entry of eligible famous white guys (except you, John Mayer) consider us surprised that she’s reportedly dating someone we’ve never heard of.

The “Red Sparrow” star has apparently been spending time with art gallery director Cooke Maroney, according to multiple outlets. The rumored couple have been spotted out together in New York City several times over the last few weeks, most recently walking arm-in-arm during an outing on Tuesday.

Maroney, whose name conjures up the image of a Gotham PD detective from “Batman,” is a director at the high-end Gladstone Gallery, which hosts works from artists like Lena Dunham’s father, Carroll Dunham.

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Cooke Maroney (L) pictured with Stavros Niarchos and art dealer Vladimir Roitfeld in 2013.

The two reportedly met through Lawrence’s best friend, Laura Simpson, according to Page Six, which was first to break the news.

The Oscar winner has previously been linked to ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay singer Chris Martin. She most recently dated her “mother!” director Darren Aronofsky, who is 22 years older than the actress.

Cindy Ord via Getty Images Darren Aronofsky (L) and Jennifer Lawrence attend the BAM Gala 2018.

“I mean, if we count everything, like two years,” Lawrence said after their break up in November 2017, referencing the amount of time the couple spent together. “I had been saying two years for so long and he was like, ‘It’s been like, six months!’ I think two years. I mean, I was in love with him for like, two years.”

“I still love him very much,” she added.