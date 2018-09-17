ENTERTAINMENT
09/17/2018 06:29 pm ET Updated 2 days ago

Jenifer Lewis Rocks Nike In Support Of Colin Kaepernick At 2018 Emmys

The "Black-ish" star sent a message of solidarity with the football player.
headshot
By Cole Delbyck

Broadway legend and “Black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis showed her support for football player Colin Kaepernick at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actress arrived early on the gold carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Monday night wearing a Nike sweatshirt with a bedazzled swoosh, leggings and black and white shoes. 

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” ﻿she told Variety before the ceremony. 

Jennifer Lewis attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018.
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Jennifer Lewis attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018.
Jennifer Lewis attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018.
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Jennifer Lewis attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018.

The NFL quarterback was named the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just do it” campaign earlier this month.

Kaepernick has faced major pushback from NFL owners and the Trump administration for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality. 

Lewis explained that ahead of the ceremony she asked herself how she can make a statement on the carpet. 

“What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you,” she told the Variety. “Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.”

 She paired the look with sparkling earrings and a matching wristlet. 

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
2018 Emmy Awards Red Carpet
headshot
Cole Delbyck
Entertainment Writer, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Colin Kaepernick Sports And Recreation American Football Black Ish Nike, Inc.
Jenifer Lewis Rocks Nike In Support Of Colin Kaepernick At 2018 Emmys
CONVERSATIONS