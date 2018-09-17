Jenifer Lewis Rocks Nike In Support Of Colin Kaepernick At 2018 Emmys

Broadway legend and “Black-ish” star Jenifer Lewis showed her support for football player Colin Kaepernick at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The actress arrived early on the gold carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Monday night wearing a Nike sweatshirt with a bedazzled swoosh, leggings and black and white shoes.

“I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality,” ﻿she told Variety before the ceremony.

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Jennifer Lewis attends the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018.

The NFL quarterback was named the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just do it” campaign earlier this month.

Kaepernick has faced major pushback from NFL owners and the Trump administration for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

Jenifer Lewis: "I am wearing Nike to applaud them for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against racial injustice and police brutality" #Emmys https://t.co/DApUrVDBlu pic.twitter.com/xuq0y1vJ5L — Variety (@Variety) September 17, 2018

Lewis explained that ahead of the ceremony she asked herself how she can make a statement on the carpet.

“What can I do? What can I do that’s meaningful? I’ll wear Nike. I’ll wear Nike to say thank you,” she told the Variety. “Thank you for leading the resistance! We need more corporate America to stand up also.”