“It is amazing, honestly. Growing up on MTV and watching all my idols get this award. ... To be the recipient this year, I can’t even believe it. I’m so excited,” Lopez said.

When MTV first announced her name on Facebook Live in July, the singer was overcome with emotion.

“I was watching all the way back from Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen and Madonna and Janet [Jackson] and Michael [Jackson], all of them,” Lopez told the Facebook audience. “They were my inspirations to get into the music business, to do what I did.”

She added, “Their videos inspired me to do the videos I did. Now, to be 20 years in and here and winning this award, it’s just mind-blowing.”

In addition to the milestone award, Lopez was also nominated for two VMAs for her song “Dinero,” which features Cardi B and DJ Khaled.