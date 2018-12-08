Jennifer Lopez Shares Adorable Photos Of A-Rod And Kids Decorating For Christmas

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s family is certainly feeling the holiday cheer.

On Saturday, the “Second Act” actress shared adorable photos and videos on Instagram showing her two children working together with Rodriguez’s two kids to decorate their Christmas tree.

“The best times are with these little ones,” Lopez wrote in a caption for one photo.

Lopez has two children, 10-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Rodriguez, the retired pro baseball slugger, has two daughters, Ella Alexander, 10, and Natasha Alexander, 14, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Rodriguez and Lopez have shared sweet memories of their families together since their relationship was made public early 2017.