J.Lo Has Perfected The Answer To 'Do You Have Any Advice For New Moms?'

Jennifer Lopez has perfected the answer to the popular mom question: “Do you have any advice for new moms?”

In an interview with Music Choice, the singer was asked if she had any tips for rapper Cardi B, who collaborated with Lopez for the song “Dinero.” Cardi B welcomed a daughter named Kulture with Migos rapper Offset in July. Lopez responded to the question by saying her advice to mothers is to “not give advice to new moms ― because nobody likes it.”

Lopez noted that when she was pregnant, she was bombarded with suggestions she never asked for.

“I’m like, please just stop telling me all these things,” she said. “I kind of want to figure it out on my own. I know I’m not going to be perfect but let me just do [my thing].”

Lopez, who will receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2018 Video Music Awards later this month, did offer an alternative to giving out advice. She said when she filmed the music video with Cardi B and DJ Khaled for their song “Dinero,” she made sure Cardi B had plenty of water and was comfortable.

“That’s what they need, they need a little pampering,” she said. “Take care of them.”

Lopez shares 10-year-old twins Max and Emme with singer Marc Anthony. Their divorce was finalized in 2014. She is now dating former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, who has two kids, Natasha and Ella, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

During an interview on radio show “Cubby and Carolina in the Morning” on Tuesday, Lopez said the situation with their blended family “couldn’t be better.”